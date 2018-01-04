Emirates operates special flight for UAE supporters for Arabian Gulf Cup final

As instructed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, today announced that Emirates airline will operate a special A380 flight to Kuwait for UAE supporters to attend the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

In a statement on the airline website, the company said, "Details of the special flight will be made available as soon as possible."

The UAE team will face Oman in the final match which will be played this coming Friday.