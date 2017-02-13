Emirates Post launches Dubai Police traffic fines payment service at post offices

Emirates Post today announced that all post offices are accepting payment for traffic fines issued by Dubai Police, following the signing of an agreement between Dubai Police and Wall Street Exchange, a subsidiary of EPG.

“The launch of this service is in line with the Group’s strategy of delivering multiple services under one roof through the postal network, thus saving the time and effort of individuals as well as business customers,” said Acting CEO of Emirates Post Group, Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram.

Acting Managing Director of Wall Street Exchange, Mr. Sultan Al Mahmoud, expressed his pleasure over the introduction of the traffic fines payment service through Emirates Post Offices, thus offering an additional channel of payment for customers.

“Wall Street Exchange and Emirates Post Offices provide a variety of financial and postal services under one roof, with high levels of customer satisfaction. This is part of a strategic plan to increase the number of payment points for traffic fines,” Al Mahmoud added.