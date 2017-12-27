Emirates to celebrate Year of Zayed in-flight and in the air

Emirates will share the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to a global audience in 2018, the "Year of Zayed," by featuring his achievements on the pages of its official in-flight magazine, Open Skies, each month.

The "Year of Zayed" commences in 2018 and coincides with the centennial of the birth of the UAE’s founding father.

Over the course of 2018, the award-winning monthly title from Motivate Publishing will share a host of classic images and stories of Sheikh Zayed, celebrating his legacy and honouring his memory.

The magazine will dedicate pages to highlight his role in establishing the Federation as well as his local, regional and international successes. In addition, each article will also tell readers how they can explore the region and see the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision come to life.

Open Skies is available to about five million passengers who fly Emirates each month, allowing the airline to spread the message of inspiration, dedication, and leadership of the UAE’s founding father across its six-continent network.

Emirates has also adorned its aircraft with a bespoke livery of the late Sheikh Zayed. Ten Emirates aircraft five Airbus A380s and five Boeing 777-300ERs will carry the special livery and travel across the Emirates’ network throughout 2018. The unique livery is the first time Emirates has featured a customised decal of a well-known public figure.