Emirates Transport to offer endowment advertising spaces on its fleet of buses

Emirates Transport has launched an innovative endowment scheme offering community-based institutions and campaigns free advertising spaces on the corporation's fleet, consisting of tens of thousands of buses operating across the country, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy.

The initiative comes in line with the declaration of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of 2017 as the #Year of Giving, and the Global Vision of Endowment launched by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The endowment allows non-profit awareness campaigns to reach a large segment of the community through advertisements that will be seen on the streets of the emirate. Individuals and institutions wishing to benefit from this endowment can communicate directly with Emirates Transport.

As a result, Emirates Transport has received the Dubai Endowment Sign from the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in recognition of its community contribution as a role model within the government sector.

Hanan Mohammed Saqer, Executive Director of Corporate Services at Emirates Transport, said, "As a federal institution, we undertake to contribute actively to the service of the community, and the Year of Giving, launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, represents an opportunity for us to intensify our contribution. We have also adopted the Global Endowment Vision, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as the endowment represents a sustainable and effective contribution to the development of communities."

Dr. Hamad Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, said, "Emirates Transport’s collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy is a pioneering step towards enhancing the contribution of the innovative endowment in the community. Emirates Transport has become a role model in this field. We, in turn, call upon all institutions to participate in the innovative endowment using its resources in an innovative way to ensure that the community benefits from its contributions."