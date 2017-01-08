Emirates Youth Council holds first meeting of 2017

The Emirates Youth Council on Thursday held its first meeting of 2017 to discuss its achievements in 2016, as well as its annual plan for 2017.

Thanks to the efforts made by its members, the council was able to identify the hopes and needs of the nation’s youth and carry out the 2016 work plan, backed by significant support from the wise leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and chairwoman of the council, in remarks made during the meeting.

The 2017 plan should be based upon future trends expected in the UAE, in which challenges facing youths should be addressed with programmes and solutions, while exerting more efforts to boost positive involvement in the community by the nation’s youths, she noted.

She further urged that efforts, innovations and creative ideas be carried out to translate the vision of the UAE government, which takes a keen interest in the youth, based on its belief in their potential and ability to serve their country using their leadership traits and scientific capabilities, topped with their loyalty to the UAE and its leadership.

Citing the recent declaration of 2017 by H.H President Khalifa as the Year of Giving and the launch of the UAE Food Bank as a good start for the new year, Al Mazrouie stressed that Emiratis continue to prove to the world that the fruits borne by the seedlings planted by the leadership are its generous, philanthropic young people.