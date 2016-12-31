Emirati couples tie the knot in mass wedding

A group of fourteen men and women from the Al Ameri and Al Afari tribes have tied the knot at a collective wedding ceremony sponsored by the Ministry of Community Development and supported by the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

People from tribes today engage more than ever in group weddings, which reflects a shared community responsibility and a spirit of generous giving, and helps curb excessive spending on wedding parties and dowries, said Sheikh Mohammed Hamad bin Rakadh Al Ameri, Member of the National Consultative Council for the emirate of Abu Dhabi, who attended the event along with officials and tribal dignitaries.

"Group weddings have become part of a culture of generous giving under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

The wedding ceremony was held in al-Wagan area of the Eastern Region of Abu Dhabi.