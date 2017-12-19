ENOC named Innovation Business of the Year at 2017 MEED Awards

ENOC has won the Innovation Business of the Year award at this year’s edition of the MEED Awards in recognition of its Solar-Powered Stations which combines innovative design and smart solutions.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "We are happy to win this award and to continue playing an active role in energising the economy and contributing to shaping smart Dubai."

ENOC was recognised for its innovation technologies including Solar-Powered Stations, Vapor Recovery System (VR), Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Advanced Dispenser System, Advanced Fuelling System, Ozone-Free Refrigerant, Motion Sensor LED Lighting, Electric Vehicle Chargers, usage of recycled water for car washes, digital wall displays and a variety of smart and cashless payment methods across its fuel and non-fuel services.

"These innovative technologies aim to save energy, manage resources, and at the same time make our services more convenient and our customers happier", added Mr. Al Falasi.

"It is incredibly important to MEED to recognise and celebrate the very best in the region," said MEED Editorial Director Richard Thompson. "MEED’s objective is to help the region realise its ambitions by bringing together the best in business and government in the region. The MEED Awards aims to shine a bright spotlight on the very best businesses in the region. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners."

The winners of the MEED Awards were honoured in a ceremony held in Dubai.