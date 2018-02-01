ET’s used cars auction centre sold nearly 5,000 units in 2017

Al Wataneya Auctions, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport (ET), has reported the sale of 4,848 used vehicles during 2017.

The sales represent a 4% increase on sale figures from 2016, reflecting a marked improvement in the used cars sales market.

In all, 45 online and closed envelope auctions were held during last year in both Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Salman Mohammed Ibrahim, manager of Al Wataneya Auctions, stated that 72% of 6,740 auctioned vehicles were sold.

Ibrahim added: "The types of vehicles sold include industrial-purpose vehicles, pick-up trucks, four-wheel drive vehicle, saloon cars and buses".

He pointed out that Al Wataneya Auctions provide their own auto mechanical services team tasked with assessing the technical conditions of auctioned vehicles, before preparing detailed reports for bidders, giving them an accurate assessment of the vehicles on sale.

Salman stressed that the e-auction service is available with full transparency, and is easily accessible to all categories of the public, pointing out that it encourages the active participation of various segments of the target audience.