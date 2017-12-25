Etihad anticipates flight delays, cancellations as fog warnings continue

By
  • WAM
Published

Due to heavy fog forecasts in Abu Dhabi over the next few days, Etihad Airways has anticipated some flight delays and cancellations.

As a consequence, some return flights into Abu Dhabi are also expected to face disruption, according to the company's spokesman.

Guests holding bookings over the next few days are advised to check the status of their flights at etihad.com/flightstatus or through the Etihad Airways Mobile App before proceeding to the airport. Alternatively, guests can call the Etihad Airways Global Contact Centre +971 (0) 2599 0000.

The company will continue to monitor the adverse weather conditions in Abu Dhabi and have in place contingency plans in the event of further disruption to its operations, added the spokesman, reiterating that "the safety of our guests and crews remains our utmost priority."

