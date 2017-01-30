Etihad Museum hosts UAE Postal History Exhibition

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has opened an exhibition dedicated to the Emirate’s postal history, entitled ‘Emirates to the World: Postal History from 1909 to Unification’. It is the first exhibition to be hosted by the Etihad Museum since it opened its doors to the public, and runs until 30th April 2017 with a range of related events and activities.

The exhibition tells the story of the postal services in the Emirates from their earliest days through to the UAE unification in 1971, which will be showcased through stamps, letters, artworks and archives found in the extraordinary private collection of Abdulla Khoory, President of Emirates Philatelic Association.

Mr. Khoory’s collection has been augmented with objects and images supplied by Emirates Post and a number of other historical archives. The exhibition is accompanied by workshops for adults and children who are interested in postal history, letter writing, and the popular subject of philately.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Mohammed Al Falasi, Director of Etihad Museum, said, "We are pleased to introduce our first exhibition at Etihad Museum, which is focused on developing national awareness and understanding of the UAE’s history, and encouraging the exchange of academic knowledge between students, experts and all members of society. With this exhibition, the museum will provide an essential historical resource for younger UAE generations, residents and visitors."

Mr. Al Falasi added, "The evolution of the UAE’s postal services reflects the story of the nation’s growth, in which communication played a vital role by strengthening the country’s internal discourse while also connecting it with the wider world. Dubai Culture applauds Mr. Khoory for preserving this precious part of UAE history, and is delighted to now be able to share it with visitors."