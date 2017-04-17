Expo 2020 supports young talent, creativity and innovation at Think Science

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to have a strong presence at the Think Science Fair 2017, running from 18th to 20th April, inviting young people in the UAE to drive and shape the first World Expo ever to be held in the region.

Since its inception, Expo 2020’s Youth Connect has launched several initiatives to ensure that the nation’s youth are a core part of the journey to Expo in 2020 and beyond as outlined by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

"From our earliest days of planning for the Expo, we have been determined to put our youth at the heart of our plans," said Al Hashemi.

Think Science, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is an ideal platform for Youth Connect to engage and enjoy a dialogue with young people. It will inspire them to explore Expo’s vision of innovation and global progress, and give them the chance to share their own innovative ideas with Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as to express their interest in Expo’s Volunteer programme.

Alya Al-Ali, appointed as Director at the age of 24, heads Youth Connect having first joined Expo 2020 Dubai shortly after completing her university studies. This appointment is a reflection of Expo’s commitment to youth and their strong belief that young people are key contributors to both creating an exceptional event and building a meaningful legacy.

She said, "At Expo 2020 Dubai, we believe that this generation, my generation, represents a powerful opportunity for the region, using the building blocks of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship that are powered by youth, to create a brighter future. And we see Youth Connect as an avenue for inspiring, empowering and including young people to realise Expo’s vision.

"We hope young people will capture the opportunity that Expo 2020 offers to build a better future. I invite young people to walk with us on this exciting journey, to connect minds and create the future, to contribute to a bold, new vision that we can call our own. Youth engagement will play a vital role in the success and legacy of Expo," the Youth Connect Director continued.

Al-Ali emphasised that the relationship between Expo and youth was wholly collaborative, adding, "This is a two-way dialogue. We are here to learn and grow together. We want a long-term and reciprocal interaction with young people, to ensure that Expo is a life-changing, transformative experience for all of us."

"Young people are the vital link between the present and the future. And we want more to join this momentum to achieve exciting, positive change. Expo 2020 will bring the world to our doorstep, and along with it, some of humanity’s brightest ideas," she concluded.