Expo Centre Sharjah to host Thai Trade Exhibition UAE

The Thai Trade Exhibition UAE is to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 21st to 25th November and will feature over 100 exhibitors from Thailand offering a variety of exciting Thai products and services at great bargains.

"Thai Trade Exhibition UAE 2017 is a platform to showcase authentic Thai products and services to consumers in the UAE and other GCC countries," said Komate Kamalanavin, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE. "This fair is also a unique opportunity for Thai businesses to find trade partners in the Middle East."

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "We expect to see buyers and visitors from across the UAE and beyond turning up to experience products and services from Thailand under one roof.

"The show can be seen as a tribute to the growing importance of the UAE as the commercial hub of the Middle East while underscoring the importance of Expo Centre as the region's prime meetings destination that offers the perfect combination of sophisticated facilities and professional services," added Al Midfa.