Flights delayed, diverted at Abu Dhabi airport due to heavy fog

By
  • Wam
Published

The heavy fog that engulfed Abu Dhabi early morning has caused travel disruption at the capital's airport with six flights delayed and four diverted to Sharjah and Al Ain airports due to poor visibility.

A scheduled flight inbound from India was cancelled as the crew was not qualified to land the plane in such weather conditions.

The drop in visibility levels to below 150 metres forced nine flights to delay their take off from Abu Dhabi airport. The airport resumed its normal operations for the day after the fog had cleared.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon