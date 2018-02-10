Flights delayed, diverted at Abu Dhabi airport due to heavy fog

The heavy fog that engulfed Abu Dhabi early morning has caused travel disruption at the capital's airport with six flights delayed and four diverted to Sharjah and Al Ain airports due to poor visibility.

A scheduled flight inbound from India was cancelled as the crew was not qualified to land the plane in such weather conditions.

The drop in visibility levels to below 150 metres forced nine flights to delay their take off from Abu Dhabi airport. The airport resumed its normal operations for the day after the fog had cleared.