Founding Leader Award 2018 launched

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, has launched the second edition of "Founding Leader Award" for 2018 under a new format.

The new version goes in line with the aspirations of the Ministry of Education to instill the ideologies and vision of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to all its stakeholders, from students to educational and administrative bodies, as well as those in charge of the educational process, to encourage hard work while achieving the desired goals of the UAE National Agenda.

The award was launched during a ceremony organised by the Ministry in conjunction with the country’s celebrations of the 46th National Day and Commemoration Day, in the presence of Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, and several educational leaders and the staff of the Ministry and other educational departments.

The annual award, which will honour its winners in December, is a unique opportunity to provide greater mobility in the educational arena while seeking to advance the efforts of the educational sector and all its various branches for further educational giving and hard work, as well as to highlight the accomplishments of individuals in their specialised fields, especially those that made a difference and contributed to the overall educational process.

In his speech, Al Hammadi said that Sheikh Zayed's legacy will continue to inspire everyone and that his approach and established steps have made the UAE a strong and modern country capable of achieving miracles and reaching world's highest international ranks, thanks to its good and loyal sons, he added.

Al Hammadi stressed that to achieve the objectives of the award, several important categories have been included: Distinguished Sector, Distinguished School, Outstanding Management, Best Innovative Project and Special Honour.

The award also aims to monitor the performance of the Ministry and the educational sector as a whole, to promote the culture of creativity and innovation, which will help transform various creative ideas into actual practice while operating within an attractive and motivating environment, he said in conclusion.