Free parking and extended Dubai Metro timings during Eid Al Fitr

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the working hours of all services during the holiday marking the advent of Eid Al-Fitr holiday covering customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro & Tram, marine transit modes, driving institutes, and vehicles testing & registration centres.

Ms Moaza Al Marri, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, RTA, said, “RTA’s Customers Happiness Centers will be closed during Eid Al-Fitr holiday. All paid parking zones in Dubai, except for Fish Market & Multi-level Parking lots, will be free of charge from Saturday 24 June 2017 to Tuesday 27 June 2017, and fees will be restored on Wednesday 28 June 2017, if the Eid corresponds to Sunday 25 June. However, if Eid corresponds to Monday 26 June, then the parking will be free as of Saturday 24 June 2017 to Friday 30 June 2017, and fees will be reactivated on Saturday 1 July 2017.

“The working hours of the Dubai Metro during the Eid holiday will be as follows: The Red Line Metro Stations will operate on Thursday 22 June from 5.30 am to 2.00 am (of the following day), and on Friday 23 June from 10 am to 2.00 am (of the following day). From Saturday 24 June to Monday 26 June 2017, these stations will operate from 5:50 am up to 2.00 am (of the following day). The Express Metro Service will not be available from Saturday 24 June to Monday 26 June 2017.

“The Green Line stations will operate on Thursday 22 June from 5.30 am up to 2.00 am (of the following day). On Friday 23 June, these stations will open from 10.00 am to 2.00 am (of the following day). From Saturday to Monday (24-26 June), these stations will open from 5.50 am to 2.00 am (of the following day).

“From Saturday to Thursday (24 to 29 June), the Dubai Tram will operate from 5.30 am to 1.00 am (of the following day), and on Friday (30 June) from 9.00 am to 1.00 am (of the following day),” explained Moaza.

“The service time of public buses (Dubai Bus) during the holiday will be as follows: main stations such as Gold Souq will open from 5.00 am to 12.20 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will open from 5.00 am to 12.28 am (past midnight). In subsidiary stations, such as Satwa Station, buses will operate from 5.00 am to 11.45 pm) except for Route C01 which will be operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Station will open from 5.00 am to 12.00 am (midnight), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.00 am to 11.30 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 5.00 am to 12.00 am (midnight).

“Metro link Bus Stations at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat will operate from 5.00 am to 2.10 am (of the following day). The timing of all metro link bus service will match the timing of metro service.

“The Inter-City bus service will operate as follows: At Main Bus Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, the service will be running 24/7 to Sharjah (Jubail Station), and from 4.30 am to 12.00 (midnight) to Abu Dhabi. At subsidiary stations, such as the Union Square, the service will be running from 4.30 am to 1.25 am (of the following day). Al Sabkha Station will open from 6.15 am to 1.30 am (of the following day), Deira City Center Station from 5.35 am to 11.30 pm, Karama Station from 6.10 am to 10.20 pm, and Al Ahli Club Station from 5.55 am to 10.15 pm.

“External stations, such as Sharjah (Al Ta’awun) Route, will be operating from 5.30 am to 10.00 pm, Ajman Route from 4.27 am to 11.00 pm, Fujairah Route from 5.30 am to 9.30 pm and Hatta Route from 5.30 am to 9.30 pm.

Marine transit modes will operate during the holiday period as follows: Water Bus from Marina Station (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12.00 (at noon) to 12.00 (midnight), Water Taxi from 9.00 am to 10.00 pm,” she added.

“Dubai Ferry at Al Ghubaiba Station will run five services daily at 11.00 am, 1.00 pm, 3.00 pm, 5.00 pm and 6.30 pm. At Marina Station, the Ferry will run five services daily at 11.00 am, 1.00 pm, 3.00 pm, 5.00 pm and 6.30 pm. At the Dubai Water Canal Stations, the Ferry will operate three services daily from Al Jaddaf to the Dubai Water Canal Station at 10.00 am, 12.00 (at noon), and 5.30 pm. Similarly, there will be three services from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station at 12.05 (at noon), 2.05 pm and 7.35 pm.

“Electric Abras will be operating during Eid Al-Fitr holiday at Burj Khalifa from 6.00 pm to 11.30 pm, and at Mamzar Station from 2.00 pm to 12.00 (midnight). During the first three days of Eid, Abra on the Creek will be calling at Baniyas and Dubai Old Souq Stations from 10.00 am to 12.00 (midnight). Air-conditioned Abras at Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City will be operating from 7.00 am to 12.00 (midnight). Abra at the Sheikh Zayed Road will be running from 4.00 pm up to 11.30 pm,” she elaborated.

According to Ms Moaza, Vehicles Testing & Registration Centers (service providers) will be off duty during the first and second day of Eid Al-Fitr holiday.