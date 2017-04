The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that all surface public parking bays will be free of charge on the occasion of Isra and Miraj, on Sunday, April 23.

ITC urges all drivers to avoid parking their vehicles in prohibited areas at any time, including residents’ parking bays from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

ITC also said that all its Customer Care Centres will be closed on Sunday, April 23.