Friends of Cancer Patients wins Five Awards in 2017

Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) is celebrating winning yet another award for its services, taking its tally to five so far this year.

The non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting cancer collected two Global Giving Awards at the World Sustainability Congress (WSC) in recognition of its activities to promote funding and to raise awareness about cancer.

FoCP scooped its most recent awards in the WSC category ‘Best Overall Giving Programme’ for its Joy Cart initiative that facilitates moral support for children with cancer in hospitals and in the category of ‘Best CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Impactful Initiative’ for its corporate wellness day for Pink Caravan, a breast cancer awareness campaign which travels around the UAE offering free breast scans and medical check-ups.

The organisers behind FoCP say that they are delighted to have been recognised for their work by so many awards in the UAE’s ‘Year of Giving,’ highlighting the financial and moral support services they provide cancer patients and since its inception in 1999.

"Everyone at Friends of Cancer Patients is delighted to have been honoured once again for the work that they do to raise cancer awareness and to support patients and their families morally and financially. It is very rewarding to be recognised for our work by so many influential global bodies. I can speak for everyone at the organisation when I say that the greatest reward we have comes from being able to help patients of all ages and nationalities who are diagnosed with the disease in UAE," said Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of Board of Directors, FoCP.

"The five Awards that FoCP has received so far for 2017 are a testament to the tremendous efforts that our team members put in each and every day to support cancer patients and their families. Behind all our achievements our dedicated Board of Directors who are committed to achieving the vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Founder and Patron of FoCP." added Jafar.

The other two new awards add to FoCP’s winning this year are the Golden Globe Tiger Awards in the categories of ‘Concern for Health’ and ‘Developing Sustainable Strategies.’ The awards’ citations praised the organisation for demonstrating the applied principals of CSR and for continuing its strategy of innovation.