Fujairah Police releases all impounded vehicles except for dangerous violations

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, has ordered the release of all impounded vehicles from their remaining impounding period, to coincide with the start of Eid Al Fitr and as part of the Year of Giving initiatives of Fujairah Police.

However, Major General Al Kaabi exempted some impounded vehicles, because their owners have committed dangerous violations such as racing on public roads, driving dangerously and escaping from the authorities.

Major General Al Kaabi stated that this decision was made to coincide with the start of the Eid Al Fitr and the Year of Giving initiatives while highlighting the necessity of abiding by traffic laws, to maintain the safety of others.

He also stressed the importance to the drivers of the vehicles that were included in this decision, to consider this an opportunity to change their driving behaviour and avoid committing future violations.

Major General Al Kaabi ordered all road users to follow the specified speed limits on internal and external roads and to not get distracted by anything but the road, to avoid accidents during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. He also wished everyone a happy holiday.