Fujairah Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences to family of martyr Abdullah Al Dahmani

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, have offered their condolences to the family of Emirati martyr, First Corporal Abdullah Mohammad Ahmad Al Dahmani, who fell while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Ras al-Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon him and rest his soul in eternal peace, and to grant his family patience and solace.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, and several officials also offered their condolences.