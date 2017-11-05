Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to family of martyr Abdullah Al Hossani

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has offered his condolences to the family of Emirati martyr Abdullah Ahmed Al Hossani, who died while performing his national duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's "Operation Restoring Hope," in Yemen.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Falah area of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and grant his family patience and solace.

Dr. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority and a number of senior officials, offered condolences along with Sheikh Hamad.