Gulf Drug grants MBRU medical education scholarships

On the occasion of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2017 as the '#Year of Giving', Gulf Drug has announced the support of the medical education endowment in Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, by providing endowment scholarships for medicine in the university in addition to endowment fund support.

The endowment initiative was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, MBRGCEC, in coordination with MBRU, following the announcement of the ‘Global Vision for Endowment’, which was launched by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to revive the practice of endowments through innovative applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Zeyad Hassan Almoosa, Managing Director at Gulf Drug, said, "Our participation in the medical education endowment derives from the year of giving announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and the global vision of endowment adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The private sector has an impactful role in education. We hope that this innovative endowment will establish the required impact in society."

Speaking on the importance of private sector corporate social responsibility initiatives in developing the healthcare sector, Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Dean of the College of Medicine at MBRU, said, "Such contributions play an important role in developing medical education in the UAE and support us in building our future medical capacity.

We at MBRU would like to thank Gulf Drug for their support and we hope that this gesture will encourage others to participate in the Medical Education Endowment, an important tool in our efforts to meet the country’s evolving healthcare needs."

Dr. Hamad Al Hammady, MBRGCEC Secretary-General, said, "Declaring 2017 as the '#Year of Giving' by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa is a great opportunity for all private sector companies to utilise the innovative endowment concept.

The Innovative Endowment, part of the Global Vision for Endowments, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has opened a wide door to the development of communities, which brings this important development tool to support community development."