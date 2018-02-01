Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeting

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has directed concerned authorities to train and empower Emirati youth so they can contribute in the development of the country.

His Highness' remarks came during an Executive Council meeting held at the Dubai Frame. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman, members of the Council, and members of UAE Youth Council also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for youth are clear, and "we have to support and enable them to make achievements, as the future we work on depends on them."

During the meeting, the council approved the Dubai 2021 Arts and Culture strategic plan, and school health policy, in addition to a new integrated strategy for driving licences.

