Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Sports Council headquarters

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, visited the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, as part of his inspection of local government and quasi-government departments, institutions and authorities, to observe their work and monitor their efforts to provide services to customers, achieve the highest levels of success, and develop and keep pace with the Dubai Government Strategy 2021, which is part of the UAE Vision 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan listened to a presentation by Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, about the Council’s successes and the future programmes, initiatives and projects on its next working agenda, which aim to promote local, regional and international sporting activities and events, especially those hosted by Dubai and organised by the Council, to encourage participation in sports among individuals and all segments of the community, so that sports can become a lifestyle for every citizen and resident of the nation.

During his visit to the Council’s headquarters, Sheikh Hamdan headed the meeting of its Board of Directors and discussed its future vision with its members, as well as the mechanism to execute its work plan, to realise the nation’s and community’s sporting goals.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a project to develop and expand the Hatta Sports Club, by constructing a large stadium with a capacity of 5,000 spectators, as well as other sports and training facilities.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the Council’s activities and the efforts of its Deputy Chairman, board members and employees to advance the sports sector in Dubai, which will complement the overall growth of the national sports sector.

He also highlighted the importance of the involvement and participation of a wide segment of the community in sporting activities and events, based on their hobbies and physical abilities.

Sheikh Hamdan then instructed the board to encourage community members, especially the youth, to join and participate in national sporting activities, festivals and championships while wishing the Council’s working team luck in promoting their national message and serving local sports.