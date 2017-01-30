In the spirit of Year of Giving 2017, thousands to walk in solidarity with children who walk long distances to school

Members of the UAE community are being encouraged to take part in Dubai Cares’ annual Walk for Education, which will take place on Friday, February 17th, at Dubai Creek Park Gate 2 near Al Garhoud Bridge.

This year’s 8th edition of the Walk for Education is in support of the UAE’s #Year of Giving 2017 and will allow residents and organisations across the UAE to support a great cause as well as the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education, a central pillar of Dubai Cares’ community engagement efforts, is a symbolic three kilometre walk that aims to highlight one of the challenges children face in acquiring education in developing countries where they have to walk an average of three kilometres every day in order to go to school, as well as allow members of the UAE community to demonstrate their support to Dubai Cares and contribute funds towards providing underprivileged children access to quality education.