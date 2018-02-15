Indian ministry delegation visits Dubai Municipality

A delegation from the Government of the Indian state of Maharashtra visited Dubai Municipality on Thursday for the exchange of ideas and expertise.

The delegation, led by Vikas Shankar Kharage, Secretary of the Revenue and Forests Department, comprised of Narayanan Vasudevan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Virendra Rambahal Tiwari, Chief Conservator of Forests, was accompanied by Pankaj Bodkhe, Consul-General of India in Dubai.

Muna Obaid Al Daheri, Head of Dubai Safari Park briefed the delegation on the experiences of Dubai Municipality in setting up Dubai Safari and Mohammed Hassan Al Fardan, Specialist in the Public Parks and Horticulture Department gave a presentation on the public parks and other leisure facilities in Dubai.

The delegation expressed its appreciation of the leisure facilities, public parks and the overall infrastructure facilities in Dubai as well as the development boom witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai in various fields.

They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Dubai Municipality and the Government of Maharashtra to exchange experiences. The head of the delegation praised the beauty of Dubai and its endeavour to provide all the excellent services to the community. Kharage emphasised the need to communicate with Dubai Municipality in various fields.

The visiting delegation also gave a presentation on the Coastal and Marine Diversity Centre in Arioli, Navi Mumbai, set up by the Government of Maharashtra. It also explored the possibilities of cooperating with Dubai Safari in exchanging animals and its wild life conservation efforts. It also sought cooperation from Dubai Municipality to emulate the example of the Garden Glow set up at Zaabeel Park, Dubai.

The delegation also conducted a number of field visits to various facilities in Dubai such as the Dubai Safari, Dubai Frame, Dubai Garden Glow and Dubai Dolphinarium.