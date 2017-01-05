Infiniti brings brain activity to life in Dubai through light, sound show

Infiniti Middle East entertained guests at The Dubai Fountain with their world first display, bringing to life the brain data of consumers in a display of light, sound and water projection based animation.

“It is great to see this eagerly anticipated project come to life in such a spectacular manner,” said Juergen Schmitz, Managing Director, Infiniti Middle East.

“The results obtained through the study were largely successful and this too is reflected in the essence of the performance – which really epitomises the excitement of driving the Q50 Red Sport 400.”

Francesca Ciaudano, Deputy General Manager, Marketing and PR said: “From a high-level, the analysis of the regional data showed us that when behind the wheel of the Q50 Red Sport 400, drivers reached an optimal level of excitement, focus and engagement.

“The quantifiable data was simultaneously perfect to bring to life through this unique and engaging display.”

Launched under the banner of ‘UnleashYourPotential’ Infiniti Middle East in collaboration with Emotiv Inc. sought to demonstrate how the changes in brain activity when driving the powerful sports sedan can affect their enjoyment, excitement, engagement and focus.

Working with Emaar, the company choreographed a special performance of The Dubai Fountain, in the heart of Downtown Dubai, spanning four days that is synced with the song created by the brain data. (Advertorial)