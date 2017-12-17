Injured Yemenis return to Aden after successful UAE-backed treatment in India

Some 23 wounded Yemenis, who were receiving medical treatment in India as part of a UAE-funded programme, arrived back in Aden earlier on Saturday.

The humanitarian gesture was carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and as part of the monitoring by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The wounded Yemenis were received upon their return by Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, and the other team members. The wounded and their companions expressed their appreciation to the UAE for its efforts to improve the living and health conditions of Yemenis.

The provision of medical care for injured Yemenis is part of ongoing programmes that aim to address the difficult circumstances facing the local population, which were caused by the violations of the Houthi militias.