King of Jordan leaves UAE

King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday left the UAE after an official visit to the country.

He was seen off at the Presidential Flight by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Abdullah was also seen off by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and head of the honorary mission accompanying the King of Jordan; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council.