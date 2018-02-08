King of Jordan leaves UAE

By
  • Wam
Published

King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday left the UAE after an official visit to the country.

He was seen off at the Presidential Flight by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Abdullah was also seen off by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and head of the honorary mission accompanying the King of Jordan; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related articles

comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon