Leaders offer condolences to Juma Al Majid on death of his sister

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Emirates, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah, offered on Saturday their sincere condolences to Juma Al Majid on the death of his sister.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Dubai, the UAE leaders extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in peace and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Juma Al Majid also accepted the condolences from H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain,H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and a group of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, dignitaries and notables.