Light rain and cloudy weather forecast in the UAE

The UAE weather on Friday is expected to be humid in the morning in inland areas and partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to a five-day forecast issued by the National Centre for Meteorology, NCM.

Fresh northwesterly winds will continue to affect the country, causing movement of sand and dust during the day. There will be strong winds at times over the sea, with speeds of 20 to 30 km/hr reaching 50 km/hr over the sea. This will cause rough to very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, with the sea state being moderate to rough in the Gulf of Oman.

Humidity will continue on Saturday morning while mist may form in some areas inland. Between Saturday and Monday, it will be partly cloudy while the amount of cloud may increase in some areas, particularly in the south and in mountainous areas, with the probability of some light rainfall during Saturday and Sunday.

Winds in eastern and northern areas are expected to be Easterly to North-easterly but North-westerly in western areas, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea, with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Gulf of Oman.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to fair with humidity continuing during the night and morning with a chance of mist and fog formation in inland areas.

An Easterly to North-easterly wind is expected in eastern and northern areas with a North-westerly in western areas, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/hr at times over the sea. The sea state for both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is expected to be slight to moderate.