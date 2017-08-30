Lubna Al Qasimi: Emirati women follows Sheikh Zayed's legacy

Emirati women fSheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance and President of Zayed University, has said that Emirati women are following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and are inspired by the ideas of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In her speech marking the annual Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, she expressed her loyalty and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates and the Crown Princes.

She stressed that due to Their Highnesses’ directives and support, women in the UAE have occupied senior positions and roles, and contributed effectively to the overall process of development and community service.

She expressed her love, gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the "Mother of the UAE."

She also congratulated the wives of Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and the wives of the Crown Princes, and all women in the UAE on Emirati Women’s Day.

She expressed her considerable appreciation for the endless giving of the Mother of the UAE, and her continuous support for Emirati women and their overall empowerment, which provided them with all the requirements to achieve leadership and excellence in the public and private sectors, and participate in the process of social and economic development on national, regional and international levels.

She also highlighted Her Highness’s considerable support for Emirati women, by promoting their role in the nation’s journey of a civilised renaissance, community service and comprehensive development, and her desire to make women an essential partner in the process of building the UAE community and achieving its development goals.

She also highlighted the role of Sheikha Fatima in launching ambitious strategies and programmes to build the capacities of Emirati women and achieve their empowerment in all areas, especially in education, health, and social and economic action, as well as in the political and diplomatic sectors, while highlighting the presence of qualified Emirati women in the country’s security, police, national service and armed forces.

She further stressed that this year’s slogan for Emirati Women’s Day, "Woman are Partners in Giving," is an honest expression of the leading role of women in the area of giving, which is inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and the path of the wise leadership.

Sheikha Lubna expressed her pride for mothers in the UAE, especially the mothers of martyrs, adding that Emirati mothers should be proud as they have set the greatest examples of sacrifice, loyalty, courage and belonging, and have promoted the principles of tolerance, giving, cohesion and brotherhood while raising their sons and daughters with the values of loyalty, persistence and hard work, to serve the nation in all areas.

She also urged Emirati women to continue their journey of development and giving, and to always be at the discretion of the wise leadership, by harnessing their energies, capabilities and experience to serve the country, and be aware that they need to double their efforts and continue their hard work, to serve both the people and humanity and achieve the aspirations of UAE people to build a bright future.

