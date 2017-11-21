Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates Marinas at Mina Rashid

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated today the new "Marinas" at the Mina Rashid Marina, which will harbour 5,000 yachts and boats and will accommodate 20,000 in the next few years. It is expected to be a new world-class touristic maritime and entertainment attraction.

The project, carried out by P&O, part of DP World, stretches over 13 square km and features a number of facilities including an integrated entertainment city, Marina Cube.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed toured the place accompanied by Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, PCFC. His Highness listened to a briefing on the project which stands out from other attractions with its world-class infrastructure and advanced facilities.

The project follows the vision and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and as part of the 10X Initiative, which will see Dubai implement today what other cities of the world will adopt after ten years.



This is evident in the project which uses the latest designs and creative ideas to integrate the past with the present to introduce a maritime icon and a unique touristic attraction.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannai, CEO of P&O and Executive Director of Mina Rashid said that the project would attract foreign investment and boost tourism, not only in Dubai but all of UAE.

According to Al Mannai, Dubai welcomed over 625,000 cruise tourists via a total of 157 ship calls during the last cruise season compared to 133 ship calls in the 2015-2016 season, reflecting an increase of 15 percent.

We expect to receive more than a million cruise tourists by 2020, and the same number from inside the UAE.

Cruise tourism continues to grow in the UAE as the government develops the required infrastructure and promotes the country as a cruise destination.

The primary driver of the industry’s growth in the UAE is the government’s effort to develop this lucrative segment, especially regarding infrastructure and continuous promotion of the UAE as a destination on a global level.