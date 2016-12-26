MBRSC opens the space centre at KidZania

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has officially opened its section within KidZania®, the award-winning children’s edutainment centre managed by Emaar Entertainment in The Dubai Mall.

The new MBRSC space science and technology section enables the young visitors to join a team in designing and manufacturing their very own observation satellite, before witnessing the launch and then controlling the satellite as it orbits the Earth.

Teams will be guided through the process within the new, interactive labs by a representative of KidZania, and will have the opportunity to also learn about the projects already launched by MBRSC, and the ongoing projects, such as KhalifaSat and the Emirates Mars Mission.

The partnership between MBRSC and KidZania is representative of the Centre’s strategy to engage and inspire younger generations of Emiratis to become interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at an early age, setting them up to enter into sectors such as space, aviation or engineering; sectors which are widely acknowledged to be pivotal to the UAE’s continued development as a nation.

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General at MBRSC, said “Today’s children are very receptive to interactive education and in partnering with KidZania we have found an excellent platform to reach out to children and teach them about space science and technology, essentially getting them to think about its infinite possibilities from a young age. Through this project we are investing in the future development of the UAE’s space sector, as part of our many efforts to further the Centre’s educational strategy. We are certain this initiative will inspire young minds to take an active interest in the work we do, and in MBRSC’s accomplishments. It will also attract young Emirati minds to work towards a future in space science in the UAE.”

Maitha Al Dossari, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Entertainment, said: “The addition of the MBRSC space science and technology section at KidZania significantly enhances the appeal of this children’s city for the important role it can play in instilling a deeper understanding of science and space technologies in our young ones. This complements the focus of our nation in promoting a culture of scientific thinking and innovation, led by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The activities undertaken by MBRS add to the civic pride of every UAE resident, and initiatives such as the Emirates Mars Mission instill curiosity in our young minds. The new station serves as a path-breaking addition that will help nurture the next generation of scientific talent especially keen in space research. We are thankful to MBRS for bringing this highly innovative initiative to KidZania.”

Located on the second level of The Dubai Mall, KidZania is an interactive educational center which provides a unique and realistic environment for children to role-play and mimic adult activities and professions. C

hildren can choose from multiple role-playing activities and perform ‘jobs’ such as dentists, television anchors, police officers, journalists, chefs, beauticians and so forth.

They can enjoy driving, socialising and working in the indoor mini city which is built to scale for children, and furnished with paved streets, traffic lights, buildings, supermarkets, salons, banks, radio stations, hospitals and real world, recognizable destinations, sponsored by multi-national and local companies.