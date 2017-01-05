Medical test and visa centre opens in Dubai Healthcare City

Dubai Healthcare City Authority opened on Wednesday its first integrated medical fitness testing and residence visa processing centre, which will provide a range of services for more than 8,000 employees.

The Emirates Medical Fitness Centre, launched in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, has the capacity to process 100 applications a day.

The collaboration with the DHA and GDRFA-Dubai will enable those working with DHCC to carry out all residency visa application procedures under one roof.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson and Group CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, and a number of senior health officials attended the opening ceremony.