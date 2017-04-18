Mike Tyson announces international launch of the Mike Tyson Academy in Dubai

Global boxing icon Mike Tyson, who held the undisputed world heavyweight championship and the record of being the youngest boxer to win the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles at the age of 20, has announced that he has chosen Dubai for the official announcement of his new business venture, a franchise of fitness centres called the Mike Tyson Academy, MTA.

MTA, which is available globally, has already garnered international interest with academies looking to open in the Middle East, Australia, France, West Africa and China.

Speaking about why he chose Dubai to make this milestone announcement, Tyson said, "Dubai has established itself on the world map by hosting many leading sporting events and icons and there is definitely a niche in this market for a fitness centre that is associated with quality and driven by a hard-core, challenging philosophy like mine. I strive to maintain consistency across all my centres with trainers that have been certified by me as well as exceptional training staff who will be on site to ensure a certain benchmark is maintained. I am positive that this is going to be only the beginning of a long-running successful association between myself and the region."

The Mike Tyson Academy will offer more than traditional centres and will be a standing testimony to Mike’s philosophy of hard work and discipline. The centres will feature cardio, strength, functional training and boxing. There will be a full-scale boxing ring in every location and a host of group training and functional classes to take fitness programmes a notch higher.