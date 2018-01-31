Mohamed bin Zayed commends establishment of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has commended the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on reinforcing the country's infrastructure with mega developmental and strategic projects that translate the great strides made by the country across multiple domains, earning the nation a much-coveted and prestigious positioning on the international arena.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Mohamed's meeting in Qasr Al Bahar Majlis today with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, who gave Sheikh Mohamed a commemorative plaque marking the Year of Zayed on the occasion of opening the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, as the world's longest international highway.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the country's determination to continue to deliver the future through the continued execution of such key developmental projects, being a significant driver for economic growth and sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed Sheikh Hamdan's close follow-up of the different phases of the project since its inception going all the way down to its completion as per latest world standards.

Known before as the Mafraq-Ghuwaifat highway, the road has been named after President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his role in leading the march of giving until the UAE became one of the pioneering countries worldwide.

Built by Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) under the supervision of the Department of Transport, the road, which is one of the most important strategic transport projects in Abu Dhabi, will contribute to achieving the objectives of Abu Dhabi plan towards boosting the emirate’s infrastructure, supporting its economic development and making a quantum leap in the modern network of roads, he added.

The AED5.3 billion road has entered the Guinness World Records as the longest international road of 327 kms using LED lamps, considering that some 21,154 were installed on 8,747 lampposts and this would help reduce energy consumption by at least 60 percent.