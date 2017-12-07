Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Ali Saleh on death of former Yemeni President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences on Wednesday to Ahmed Ali Saleh on the death of his father Ali Abdullah Saleh the former Yemeni President.

While visiting Ahmed Ali Saleh at his residence in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace. He also prayed to Allah to spread safety and security in Yemen.

Also offering condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.