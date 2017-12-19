Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canada's Minister of National Defence

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Harjit Sajjan, the visiting Canadian Minister of National Defence, at his Majlis in Al Bahr Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and Sajjan discussed ways of enhancing cooperation ties to the best interest of the two sides. They also reviewed coordination in military and defence affairs between the two countries. They exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, and the two countries' efforts to ensure security, peace and stability.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs and top officials.

The meeting was also attended by Fahad Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the UAE to Canada and Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE.