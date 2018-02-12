Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders, officials at World Government Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with President Igor Dodon of Moldova, and Prime Minister Sapar Isakov of Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the sixth World Government Summit, WGS 2018 in Dubai.

During the two meetings, His Highness discussed relations of cooperation between the UAE and the Republics of Moldova and Kyrgyzstan, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The leaders emphasised the importance of participating in the Summit, which allows for world leaders to engage in inspirational, thought-provoking, and future-focused dialogue that aim to shape the future of governments and help improve the lives of citizens worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received on the sidelines of WGS 2018, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Lagarde discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the IMF and UAE institutions. They also exchanged views on a number of global financial and economic issues and the role of the IMF in supporting and encouraging economic development programmes in developing countries.

Lagarde commended the UAE's policy to implement projects that are economically feasible and contribute to sustainable development. She also lauded the UAE's role in supporting communities in need across various nations.

The meetings were attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khalifa Mohammed Al Kindi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UAE Central Bank, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.