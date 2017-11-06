Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Siemens

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received Joe Kaeser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kaeser and his accompanying delegation, and the two sides discussed topics related to investment, trade and economy.

They also explored cooperation with national institutions, in light of the developmental role played by private companies in supporting the education, knowledge, training and innovation sectors using modern and advanced technologies.

This is particularly in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the investment in a 3D system to be used in transportation, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala.

Last March, during the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit in Abu Dhabi, Siemens announced a EUR100 million grant to train and raise the capacity of the UAE’s university students, in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Badr Al-Olama, Head of Mubadala’s Aerospace Division.