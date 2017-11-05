Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE stands firmly with Saudi Arabia in confronting all challenges

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reiterated that the UAE stands firmly and resolutely with Saudi Arabia in confronting all challenges targeting its security and stability.

He condemned in the strongest terms the firing of a ballistic missile towards the north of Riyadh by the Houthi rebels and their allies, which the Saudi Air Defence Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed without causing any injuries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of UAE security, and that the hand of evil "will not undermine the resolve of our brothers in the Kingdom," stressing that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, is able to foil all forms of aggression and conspiracy against the Kingdom and the region as a whole.

He added that the attack proves once again the rightfulness of Operation Decisive Storm, under the leadership of the Kingdom, stressing his "absolute confidence in victory and the total elimination of any attempt to undermine our security and stability."