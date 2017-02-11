Mohammed bin Rashid attends opening session of Global Space Congress

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today attended the opening session of the Global Space Congress. UAE Space Agency is organising the 2-day international event on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also attended the event, along with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, a number of senior officials, and space industry leaders.

Chairman of UAE Space Agency, Dr. Khalifa Al-Romaithi, delivered the opening speech. Dr. Al-Romaithi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and thanked him for supporting the event.

The President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, H.H. Prince Dr. Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed Al-Saud, also delivered a speech and thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for attending the forum, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East.