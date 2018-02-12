Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sri Mulyani Indrawati of Indonesia as "Best Minister in the World"

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today honoured Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, as the "Best Minister in the World" during the first day of the sixth World Government Summit held in Dubai between 11th-13th February.

The honouring ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the Summit.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati had been nominated to the Award among 8 nominees selected by the Summit in partnership with international consultancy "Earnest & Young" helped spot the distinguished experiences and efforts by several ministers from all over the world.

A jury of international experts and key figure representatives of international organisations and the private sector chose the winner based on a set of criteria that included social and economic impact, scalability, innovation and leadership.

Indrawati has served as the Minister of Finance since 2016, for her second term in office. Her first term was during the period 2005-2010. Before her appointment as Indonesia’s Minister of Finance for the second term, she was the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the World Bank Group.

George Atalla, Partner & Global Leader, Government & Public Sector at Earnest & Young (E&Y), said the award celebrates remarkable achievements of ministers who created positive impact on the lives of millions of people.

He said it was a great privilege for E&Y to work closely with the World Government Summit and be part of this great initiative aimed at celebrating inspiring contributions by distinguished ministers around the globe.

During her terms as Indonesia’s Minister of Finance, she has introduced several initiatives aimed at combating poverty, closing social gaps by creating more job opportunities.

She encouraged enhance life standards by promoting private businesses. The tax exemption programme led by Indrawati is one of the most successful government programmes and provides example of how governments can overcome challenges with tax collection.

On economic level, Indrawati led efforts that helped improve Indonesia’s ranking by Standard and Poor’s, a step that boosted an enhanced positive prospective about investment atmosphere there, leading to remarkable increase in local and foreign investment flows in her country.

Through the ultra-micro credit programme, Indonesia’s Minister of Finance managed to encourage and enable startup companies to grow. During her first term in office as Minister of Finance, Indrawati succeeded in reducing her country’s debts by 50% and increased Indonesia’s foreign currency reserves to a record of USD 50 billion.