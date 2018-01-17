Mohammed bin Rashid launches Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, first add

When complete, the Marmoom Reserve will feature more than ten observation decks scattered across the grounds in different locations, allowing for maximum observation of nature in its various elements.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, and a number of officials attended the event.

Among these decks is a location to observe the Arabian gazelles, erected on the top of a slope in order to provide a panoramic view. The observation decks will be built in the shape of Arabian Oryx heads, and will blend in harmoniously with the surrounding environment to not disrupt the wildlife.

There will be several decks to observe birds, including a bird’s nest themed deck, which will allow people to observe the birds without confusing or disrupting them. The Bird’s Nest platform will be located on the edge of the park’s water bodies, offering beautiful scenery for photography.

Several platforms will be erected in order to provide a space for meditation and relaxation, surrounded by peaceful and beautiful landscape. The platforms will take up 1,500 sq m, and will be inspired by the sand dunes of the desert. The yoga practice hall will be shaded by a sand-dune designed cover, which will provide protection from the sun for yoga practitioners and yet preserve the beautiful view, especially during sunrise and sunset. An air-conditioned yoga lounge will also offer a spectacular view of the desert with all its captivating charm. Another multi-level outdoor podium for yoga will also open, allowing people to practice outside amidst the desert nature where practitioners can relax in the serene environment and take in the beauty.

For astronomy enthusiasts, five star observation decks will be included, in an order inspired by the solar system. The decks’ unique locations in the middle of the desert will offer clear visibility. The location will be far from the noise of the city, and will be a true experience for people who are looking to star gaze.

The Marmoom Reserve will also be an incubator for the largest plant nursery in the UAE, covering an area of 40 hectares. The nursery will seek to contribute to Dubai’s strategic objectives to increase its green areas, to preserve and protect local plant species, to document local plants as part of the preservation of the national heritage and to expand the product of tree for use in horticulture and landscaping projects, as well as to make horticulture and afforestation projects more affordable.

The nursery will also serve as a training and educational centre for school and university students, researchers and academics in the field.

The Marmoom Reserve will host a series of annual sporting events. The programme will include more than 20 sports events and competitions, which are expected to attract more than 20,000 people annually. Some of the events will include the Dubai International Cycling Tour, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, and the Sandstorm Marmoom Challenge.

The design of the outdoor theatre is consistent with the desert nature of the reserve; it is inspired by the formation of desert shrubs above the sand dunes. The theatre consists of a platform for performances and art, with a full-screen display, as well as service rooms and terraces of varying levels to give different perspectives to the audience. The stage is topped by an open dome, also inspired by sand dunes, giving a desert colour to the design, and providing a silhouette for the public.

The 350-person theatre will host a variety of artistic and lyrical performances from across the region and the world, within a year-round artistic and entertainment schedule.

The Marmoom Biosphere Centre will mainly be dedicated to studying the sustainable development and management of the protected area within policy in Dubai. It will serve as a centre for sustainable ecotourism, and will seek to be the main source of specialized ecosystem management practices in the UAE and the region, and to develop and provide expertise in the environmental field, serving as a reliable reference for best practices for environmental conservation.

The Marmoom Reserve Protection Scouts is a result of the cooperation between Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Dubai Scout Commission and the Emirates Scouts Association.

It will aim to develop the outdoor skills of the younger generation, and to foster the spirit of connecting with the natural environment. The ultimate goals is to enhance conservation, wildlife and desert protection, and to instil positive values including self-exploration and problem solving.

As part of the Marmoom Reserve project, the Mohamed bin Rashid Solar Power Complex will be connected to the protected area, which will be provided with clean energy to conserve the environment and promote sustainable development.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Complex will be the largest of its kind in a single location in the world with a capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. Phase one and two are completed, with a capacity of 213 MW. Phase three is currently being implemented with 800 MW, to be followed by phase four with 700 MW of concentrated solar power.

Clean energy will be produced over the protected facilities through the Shams Dubai initiative for the installation of a photovoltaic solar system. Green Charger stations will be installed at the Electric Vehicle Park to encourage people to use environmentally friendly vehicles. State-of-the-art Smart Meter technology will also be available in the reserve, which will include advanced features that contribute to an intelligent and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The Marmoom Reserve will be the largest sustainable environment, tourism and recreational project in the UAE. It will aim to become one of the most important desert reserves in the UAE and the region, which will host eclectic and diverse wildlife, provide shelter for a wide variety of endangered animals and birds, combining education, environmental awareness, tourism and leisure.