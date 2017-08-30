Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 543 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

By
  • Staff
Published

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 543 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness’s order to pardon the prisoners will bring happiness to their families, help the pardoned individuals get a fresh start in life and support them in reintegrating into the community.

Al Humaidan said that the order will have a positive impact on the community, as it will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to rejoin their families and friends and begin a new chapter in their lives.
 
The Attorney General also said that the public prosecution has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

