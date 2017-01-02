MoHRE mandates companies to submit labour injuries report

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that it mandates companies hiring 15 employees and above to submit a labour injuries report concerning last year’s fourth quarter, the report must be submitted before January 15th, 2017, to avoid associated penalties.

Maher Hamad Al Obed, Assistant Under-Secretary For Inspectional Affairs, said, "The ministry receives work-related injuries reports through the smartphone app 'Salama', available on Google Play and the App Store. The app includes additional services such as occupational physical disability or death compensation disclosure list, videos demonstrating first aid instructions, and an interactive map pointing out the nearest hospitals."

Several informative programmes were welcomed by business owners to motivate the correct following of workplace safety requirements and shape the significance of reporting labour injuries, and to carefully handle the situation and avoid accidents later-on.