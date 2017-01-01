MoHRE to implement decrees on Emiratisation in private sector from tomorrow

Starting from tomorrow, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, will begin monitoring the recently announced decrees which mandates private sector establishments, employing 500 plus workers, to hire at least one Emirati for an occupational health and safety officer position.

Secondly, companies engaging over 1000 workers must hire a minimum of two data entry Emirati employee. The Ministry has prepared a comprehensive list that includes all the contact details of the qualified national cadres to fill the assigned professions.

The Ministerial Decree No. (711) concerning Health and Safety Officers within both industrial and construction sectors, reads, "Companies specialised in construction and industrial works, employing over 500 workers, won’t receive work permits unless an Emirati occupational health and safety officer had been assigned."

Additionally, Ministerial Decree No.(710) of 2016, to employ UAE nationals for ‘Data Entry’ professions, reads "Establishments employing over 1,000 workers are authorised to access Tas’heel online services to complete ministry related transaction, yet data entry positions must be filled by UAE citizens (Two staff members minimum) excluding other nationalities to carry out the assigned duty."

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation allows companies registered in ‘eNetwasal’ online services, which is available at ministry website, to use Tas’heel related services online without the need to visit the centre.