Monday-Wednesday weather forecast to be humid over internal areas with probability of fog formation, rainfall

The National Center of Meteorology expects Monday-Wednesday weather to be humid over the internal areas by Monday early morning with probability of fog formation over Al Ain area.

The cloud amounts will increase over different areas and may be associated with rainfall frequently, starting over northern and eastern areas then extending over the coasts and some internal areas with significant fall of temperatures especially over the northern heights, with the amounts of clouds decreasing gradually by Wednesday afternoon.

Wind continue fresh Northwesterly on Monday, becoming moderate to fresh and strong at times easterly to northeasterly gradually by late Monday night over eastern and northern areas, with speed 25 – 40 km/h reaching 60 km/hr over the sea and in cloud activity.

The sea is forecast to be rough to very rough in Arabian Gulf and Moderate to rough at times in Oman sea.

On Thursday and Friday, humidity continues during night and morning, with probability of mist or fog formation over some areas especially in the internal areas and partly cloudy in general.

The wind become light to moderate Northwesterly in general, freshening at times by Thursday with speed of 18 – 30 km/hr reaching 40 km/h.

The rough sea will be becoming moderate by Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.