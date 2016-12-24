More young ladies complete Afaaq Leadership Camp

Forty young Emirati ladies have completed Afaaq Leadership Camp III, a seven-day training aimed at discovering the spirit of leadership in them, developing their skills and preparing a new generation of highly qualified and skilled female Emirati leaders.

The participants, who are from the Sharjah Youth Consultative Council and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, engaged in workshops, intelligence games and learned how to improve their time-management, self-reliance and problem-solving skills.

The Afaaq Leadership Camp was launched in 2014 as part of efforts to promote young women's empowerment.

"Two batches of future female leaders graduated in 2014 and 2015 and now we are announcing the graduation of a third batch of enthusiastic female Emirati leaders," said Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Head of the Higher Organising Committee of third Afaaq leadership Camp and Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, at the camp's closing ceremony held on Thursday.

She thanked Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for her continued support of young Emirati ladies.

The camp empowers ladies to assume senior positions in the future, Sheikha Aisha noted. "The camp was instrumental in nurturing and encouraging the young Emirati ladies to lead and contribute towards the progress of their nation."

At the closing ceremony, a short film was screened to show highlights from the camp's interactive workshops and activities as well as the community initiatives implemented in line with the UAE Vision 2021.