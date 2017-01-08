Namibia’s National Council Chairperson: DFWAC is a role model in protecting women and children

Margret Mensah-Williams, Chairperson of the National Council of Namibia, has commended the efforts of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, saying that it is an international role model in the field of protection and care of victims of violence and human trafficking of women and children.

The announcement was made during her visit to DFWAC recently, where she discussed with Afra Al Basti, Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and a member of the UAE’s Federal National Council, ways of cooperation and partnership in the fight against violence and discrimination against women and human trafficking.

Commenting on the visit, the Namibian official said, "When you enter the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, you can feel the love and you see everybody's eyes filled with love. Everyone here has a passion about the work they do, people who resort to DFWAC feel they are part of it and part of the UAE regardless of their nationality or religion, this foundation honours people."

She explained that the visit came at a time where Namibia is suffering with domestic violence, violence against women and human trafficking, because of the geographic borders it has with many countries, and will seek through this visit to take advantage of DFWAC's expertise and experience in this area and build a real partnership with them to serve this cause.

Afra Al Basti expressed her happiness at receiving Mensah-Williams at DFWAC, praising the efforts of the President of the Namibian National Council in supporting women and children's causes and fighting against human trafficking, emphasising the importance of this visit in shedding more light on these issues at the local and global level.